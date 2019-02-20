Newcastle United news: Matz Sels makes surprising Magpies admission as Manchester United interest in midfield ace revealed

Newcastle United new boy Miguel Almiron was reportedly interesting Manchester United before his switch to St James's Park.

Almiron - who was also linked with Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham - completed a £21million switch to Tyneside last month having impressed in the MLS.

But his agent, Daniel Campos, has now claimed that the Red Devils were keen on a deal for the Paraguay international.

Newcastle spent several weeks in negotiations with Almiron's former employers, Atlanta United, before finally sealing a deal as the window neared its conclusion.

But Campos' admission suggests they may not have been the only side trying to broker a deal.

Speaking to ParaguayTVHD, he said: "Manchester United was interested in Miguel Almiron."

Meanwhile, former Newcastle United stopper Matz Sels has made a surprising admission about his time at St James's Park.

Sels starred for the Magpies as they sealed promotion back to the Premier League, but spent last season on loan at Anderlecht after falling out of favour under Rafa Benitez. He later completed a permanent exit, joining Strasbourg.

And the Belgian international has now claimed that players on Tyneside were merely looking out for themselves rather than the team, and admitted he found it 'tough' after moving to the North East.

“The change was tough,” he told Sport/Foot.

“I went from a group of friends to a dressing room where players were mostly looking out for themselves.

“At Anderlecht too, it was each to their own in a way. My team-mates there were more like colleagues than anything else.”