Newcastle United news: Mike Ashley 'wont spend in January' while TWO players near exit

With the January transfer window just weeks away, speculation regarding Newcastle United is already hotting up.

And reports today have linked two senior players with a move away from St James's Park - while a pundit has claimed that Mike Ashley may not open his chequebook in January.

Speaking on Sky Sports' 'The Debate', former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour said he felt that the Magpies' recent run of form meant their owner would be reluctant to splash out on new signings once the winter window swings open.

In a discussion with Geoff Shreeves, Parlour said: "The problem now Geoff is because they’ve started winning, they won’t be signing anybody in January.

"I’m sure the Newcastle fans don’t want to hear that."

Meanwhile, two of Rafa Benitez's first team goalkeepers have been linked with exits from the club.

Reports in the Mirror claim that as many as four clubs are keeping a watchful eye on Freddie Woodman.

The youngster was on the bench during the victory over Burnley but has struggled for first team opportunities this term.

And it has now been claimed that Leeds United are eyeing up a loan move for the England U20 international - who is also thought to be attracting attention from Arsenal, Celtic and Fulham ahead of January window.

HITC Sport claim that fellow stopper Rob Elliot could be on the move to Championship side Aston Villa.

The stopper was snubbed by Benitez on Monday - with the Newcastle boss opting to hand Woodman a spot on the bench - and it seems he is facing an uncertain future at St James's Park.