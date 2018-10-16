Newcastle United news: Rafa Benitez handed Galatasaray forward boost, defender injured on international duty plus Brighton's fighting message

We take a look at the headlines surrounding Newcastle United on this Tuesday afternoon (October 16).

Gerry Rodrigues, rumoured to be one of Rafa Benitez's January targets, has been placed on the transfer list by Galatasaray, according to the Hurriyet newspaper.

The 27-year-old has made a decent start to the season, scoring three goals in eight appearances, however the Turkish club are thought to be touting with Financial Fair Play regulations, meaning they could be forced to sell their star players.

The report, captured by TalkSport, understand the attacker is wanted by La Liga clubs Valencia and Villarreal but Newcastle remain hopeful of completing a cut-price deal due to his openness to move to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have confirmed defender Ciaran Clark has picked up a thigh injury on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Clark, who has started six of the Magpies' eight league games so far, is due to be assessed further by the Benton medical team when he returns later this week.

Brighton and Hove Albion captain Bruno believes the key to winning at "special" St James's Park on Saturday is starting quick - so the home fans turn on their team.

“They’re going to start the game very fast and we have to try to control the pace," said the oldest player to play in England's top flight this season, speaking to Brighton and Hove Albion Independent.

"Their fans will be behind them, but if they don’t play well, they’re going to be on them.

“Their intensity could be really high, but if we start well, the fans could turn and it’s always tough to play without that confidence. We can take advantage of that.

“It always helps to have your fans closer to you, but the setup at their stadium is quite different. It’s quite similar to the stadia in Spain, such as Villarreal, where the away fans are very high.

“The atmosphere at St James’ Park feels different, it feels special. As a player it’s nice to play there and I’m looking forward to Saturday.”

Elsewhere, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been charged for an incident in Newcastle's 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford, two weeks ago.

Mourinho's men devastatingly came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 with Alexis Sanchez netting the winner in injury-time as Newcastle's wait for a win this campaign continues.

The Portuguese manager, who was reportedly set to lose his job had Newcastle grounded out a win, directed his anger towards the press by allegedly swearing at them in his native language at full-time.

The FA released a statement earlier this afternoon and have given the 55-year-old until 6:30pm on Friday to respond to the charge.