Newcastle United news: Rafa Benitez preparing £8.5m striker bid while ex-Toon flop is sacked by Championship club

Newcastle United are weighing up a move for former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, according to reports.

The Bosnian has spent four years in Italy with Roma since leaving the Premier League to average a goal every two games in 170 appearances,

Though despite Dzeko's impressive goal ratio, it is believed the Serie A giants are unlikely to offer him a new contract, which expires in 2020.

Tuttomercatoweb claim Rafa Benitez is interested in bringing the 33-year-old back to England - should he stay on Tyneside beyond the summer.

A fee of £8.5m is thought to be enough to convince Roma into selling, although West Ham United are also credited with interest.

While Dzeko is the typical target man Benitez would welcome into his squad, his age already places the deal into initial doubt.

That said, if talks of Benitez committing his future to the Magpies prove to be true, a change in transfer policy may be among the key discussions.

Elsewhere, ex-Newcastle manager Steve McClaren has been sacked by Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers.

McClaren is Benitez's predecessor after he replaced him in March 2016 after leading the club firmly into Premier League relegation danger.

Having managed against United for Derby County in 2017 during the Magpies' route to the Championship title, McClaren went on to sign a two-year-deal with QPR last summer.

However, after a run of just one win in 15 games, the ex-England boss was relieved on his duties this morning following a 2-1 defeat to second-bottom Bolton Wanderers.

He leaves the Loftus Road club eight points above the drop zone and 15 points off the playoffs.