Newcastle United news: Rafa Benitez talks Mike Ashley, 18-goal striker wanted while hot prospect rejects new deal

As the January window edges closer, transfer rumours grow fonder - and that has been the exact case for Newcastle United today.

First came the news of Rafa Benitez's interview with BBC 5 Live, in which he asked about last week's takeover talk and his communication with Lee Charnley and Mike Ashley.

"People talking about the takeover doesn't mean anything to us. We just have to stay calm and do what we can do now and prepare the game properly.

"Obviously, (if the club was taken over) I wouldn't have to talk about it and I could concentrate on football but this is the way now.

"I understand you have to ask the questions and I understand I have to give the right answers but at the same time, my priority is focusing on the games.

"I can't control the situation with the takeover."

Owner Ashley made a return to the stands when he ended his 18-month absence when Newcastle travelled to Crystal Palace in September.

However a few months on, the Sports Direct tycoon revealed last week he was in advanced talks to sell the club.

"I speak with Lee Charnley every day. When Mike Ashley is around for a game, we will talk after a game but normal things - nothing special.

"He understands before and after the games we are busy with interviews: TV, radio and newspapers - and he understands that."

Earlier, we brought you the latest Premier League rumours which linked former Arsenal winger Jeff Reine-Adelaide to Benitez's side.

As Tuesday has progressed, the Magpies have reportedly been identified as one of five Premier League clubs tracking Leyton Orient striker Macaulay Bonne.

Bonne, 23, was linked with several Championship clubs last month, having maintained his recent good form to take his tally to 17 goals for the season.

Said to be valued at £500,000, the Ipswich-born forward is attracting the attention of Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Huddersfield Town.

From one promising striker to the other, The Sun, who reported the Bonne story, say the Magpies are facing slight difficulties in their attempts to tie Elias Sorensen down to a new contract.

The 19-year-old goal machine has well and truly caught the attention after netting his 18th goal of the season against Sol Campbell's Macclesfield in the Checkatrade Trophy last week.

Newcastle have moved to secure his long term future - but the pair are yet to agree terms just yet.

United are said to have offered the Danish striker a new three-year-deal worth £1,500-a-week, although Sorensen wants £2,500 to extend his stay on Tyneside.

Meanwhile, Rangers are to lodge a bid for Tottenham Hotspur defender Jaden Brown in order to pip Newcastle and Huddersfield Town to his signature - according to Football Insider.

The trio have been monitoring the England U19 international for 'some time' but it is the Scottish giants who are ready to make the first move.

Brown is out of contract next summer, and while the Premier League duo were ready to wait until then, Steven Gerrard's seemingly don't want to risk missing out.