Newcastle United news: Rolando Aarons hails ex-Sunderland ace after Sheffield Wednesday debut

Newcastle United's Rolando Aarons has made his first start for loan club Sheffield Wednesday.

The winger, who spent time in the Czech Republic with Slovan Liberec earlier this season, teamed-up with the Owls in the January transfer window alongside fellow Newcastle fringe man Achraf Lazaar.

And while Lazaar has been sidelined through injury at Hillsborough, Aarons has quickly made an impression.

He has now made back-to-back starts under Steve Bruce and is keen to continue his progression in South Yorkshire.

“I had to be patient for the first few games, the gaffer was telling me just to keep going," he said, speaking to The Star,

"Now I have got two starts on the bounce and looking forward to the next game.

"Hopefully I can start again, I am buzzing.

“From the outside, you don’t know, there’s fitness and match fitness. Now I am picking up match fitness, and only going to get better and better, and be able to show people what I can do.”

And during his early days at Wednesday, Aarons has been left impressed by former Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher - who has been in fine form for the Owls.

“Fletcher is a baller,” he added.

“He is a good player. He showed it on Saturday and he showed it (Tuesday).

“He is capable of scoring all kinds of different goals, he is a player that we rely on for goals. “He is great on the ball, his hold-up play is good and he scores goals.

“He does all you want from your number nine.”

Meanwhile, the agent of reported Newcastle United target Andreas Samaris has spoken out on his client's future.

The midfielder - who is out of contract in the summer - was tipped to complete a loan switch to St James's Park in January but a deal failed to materialise.

And Samaris' agent has now told Portuguese press that his client is keen to remain at Estadio de Luz.