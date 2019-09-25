Newcastle United's French midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin making his premier league debut during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on August 11, 2019. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)

The winger is set to be handed only his second start since arriving in a £16million deal from Nice in the summer this weekend against Leicester City.

And Get French Football News’ Rich Allen believes the player fits the bill when it comes to United’s love of enigmatic Frenchman.

“Newcastle fans may very quickly see what many mean when they say he will continue the theme of frustrating players moving to England,” he said.

“He is another who is full of confidence, has a bag of tricks and will occasionally do something fantastic.

“He certainly is a character but is someone who needs to focus on his football.”

Saint-Maximin might be in, but Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron look set for the chop this weekend.

