Newcastle United news: Striker move eyed for January, Bruce set to drop TWO key men at Leicester & the inside track on Allan Saint-Maximin
A French football expert believes Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin will be worth the wait for Geordies – but he could frustrate in equal measure.
The winger is set to be handed only his second start since arriving in a £16million deal from Nice in the summer this weekend against Leicester City.
And Get French Football News’ Rich Allen believes the player fits the bill when it comes to United’s love of enigmatic Frenchman.
“Newcastle fans may very quickly see what many mean when they say he will continue the theme of frustrating players moving to England,” he said.
“He is another who is full of confidence, has a bag of tricks and will occasionally do something fantastic.
“He certainly is a character but is someone who needs to focus on his football.”
FULL STORY: Newcastle United's French love affair – the inside track on the Magpies obsession with Ligue 1 from Ginola, Robert & Ben Arfa to Saint-Maximin
Saint-Maximin might be in, but Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron look set for the chop this weekend.
FULL STORY: Jonjo Shelvey set to be DROPPED by Steve Bruce as Newcastle United head coach has Leicester City reshuffle
Meanwhile, Bruce has won just one game in seven since taking the reins at St James’s Park – and with Leicester (a) and Manchester United (h) next up, that record might not change. Here’s the latest odds on relegation.
FULL STORY: Premier League relegation odds: What price are Steve Bruce's Newcastle United for the drop?