Newcastle United news: Takeover deal 'edges closer' as Rafa Benitez eyes Arsenal target

As Newcastle United prepare for a visit to Huddersfield Town tomorrow evening, takeover talk continues to hit the headlines.

And fresh reports today suggest that a deal could be edging closer - with the Express claiming that a deal has been agreed in principle between Mike Ashley and the consortium led by Peter Kenyon.

The report suggests that a final deal is close to being agreed and that the legal firm leading the purchase - Walker Morris - have been told that all Christmas leave is cancelled as they look to push through a deal.

It is thought that the deal is worth around £300million, although exact parameters for the payment are yet to be confirmed.

However, the Sun have today claimed that Kenyon is still seeking an additional £100million if capital in order to push through a deal.

They claim that the former Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive is still short of Ashley's valuation and will have to raise additional funds in order to complete a deal.

Meanwhile, in transfer news, the Mirror claims that Rafa Benitez could reignite his interest in Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagaliafico.

The Argentine was heavily linked with a move to St James's Park in the summer while Arsenal are also thought to be keen on the 26-year-old.

It is believed that Tagaliafico is one of four key targets being pursued by Benitez as he makes that position a priority in the winter window.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have been linked with a move for former Newcastle flop Florian Thauvin.

Despite failing to impress on Tyneside, Thauvin has impressed for Marseille and the French national team - drawing admiring glances from several clubs.

And one of those interested sides is Chelsea, who are rumoured to be lining-up a £41million move for the wideman.