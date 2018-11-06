Newcastle United news: Takeover latest as Benitez eyes bid for £26m summer target

Newcastle United remain in a buoyant mood following their first Premier League victory of the season.

The Magpies registered a 1-0 triumph over Watford on Saturday to clock-up a first win of the season, with owner Mike Ashley watching from the stands.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Yacine Brahimi

And reports have suggested that, despite the Sports Direct tycoon's increased attendance at St James's Park in recent weeks, Newcastle United remains for sale.

Ashley is still willing to part with the club but has not yet received any tangible interest - despite Peter Kenyon's attendance at a recent home game and rumours of Saudi investors eyeing up a bid.

Meanwhile, rumours have suggested that Rafa Benitez could reignite his interest in Porto winger Yacine Brahimi.

MORE: Benitez reveals the advantage Newcastle have over their rivals

Newcastle were linked with a swoop for the Algerian in the summer, but his reluctance to leave Porto and rumoured £26million price tag meant that a deal was unlikely.

However, reports from Portugal have now claimed that Brahimi is likely to make a January move away from Porto after talks over a new contract at Estadio Dragao came to a standstill.

That news is thought to have alerted several clubs, including Newcastle, West Ham and Everton who were all credited with an interest in Brahimi in the summer.

Porto are reportedly willing to lower their asking price too, which could see further clubs enter the race.

READ: Fabian Schar reflects on 'difficult time' at Newcastle after stunning recall

Elsewhere, two of the Magpies' defenders have been handed international call-ups.

Paul Dummett has been named in the Wales squad for their UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark and a friendly with Albania.

Centre back Ciaran Clark has been named in the provisional Republic of Ireland squad as they prepare for games against Northern Ireland and Denmark.