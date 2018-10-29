Newcastle United news: Takeover latest as Chelsea target linked after £60m spending spree mooted

Newcastle United continue to hit the headlines as their Premier League season drags on - and here's the main news from St James's Park today.

Rafa Benitez's side are still winless in the Premier League, but there is plenty of off-field news doing the rounds today.

Reports from Africa have suggested that Newcastle United are one of several clubs casting an eye over Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu.

A Nigerian international, Kalu has starred for the Ligue 1 side since joining them earlier this year and is thought to be being watched by several high-profile clubs.

Chelsea, Everton, Atletico Madrid and Roma were among the sides to send scouts to Les Girondins' most recent outing - with Kalu thought to be the subject of their attention.

Meanwhile, takeover talk continues to dominate the discussion away from the pitch.

Mike Ashley is still looking for a buyer - although is believed to be willing to retain ownership of the club for the time being - but no bids look to be imminent.

That means the Sports Direct Tycoon could well have to back Benitez in the January transfer window if he wants to see the Magpies retain their Premier League status, and BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has called on him to do just that.

Indeed, the ex-Liverpool man believes that a spending spree of £60m could be required to stave off relegation.

Speaking to BBC 5Live, Lawrenson said: “Next year being in the Premier League is worth somewhere in the region of £160m.

“Why wouldn’t you be spending £40m, £50m, £60m in January to make sure you will be in the Premier League for the next season.

“He won’t be able to sell the club for as much as he wants, if come February or March they are bottom of the Premier League.”"