Newcastle United news: Takeover latest as two buyers eye Magpies deal, $50m left-back wanted plus a BBC presenter joins the club

While Newcastle United prepare for their trip to Everton tomorrow evening – takeover and transfer talk continues to dominate the off-field headlines.

Mike Ashley’s shock reveal on Sky News yesterday evening in which he stated he was in advanced talks with a mystery buyer has sparked a mass national media response.

And one national outlet – the Daily Mail – understands Ashley is in talks with two potential suitors, however insists his Sky’s comment might derail a takeover.

Ashley is said to want the deal done before New Years Day and seized the opportunity on Sky to hurry along investors by going public with the recent ongoings.

The Mail believes one of those two parties interested has reacted badly to Ashley’s public announcement given the Sports Direct owner has expressed a desire to keep negotiations quiet.

One name that has strongly been linked is Arthur Blank, who owns Atlanta United and has a net worth of $4.6billion.

Whatever the outcome, Magpies boss Rafa Benitez is hoping to be handed transfer funds to strengthen his squad in the January transfer market.

According to ABC Sevilla, Newcastle and Crystal Palace have enquired about signing Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo.

The Premier League pair are said to have watched the 22-year-old, who is attracting the interest of Manchester City.

Firpo has opened up on his situation and said: “Until then, nothing can happen. It’s 100% true that I don’t know anything.

"I told my agent clearly that he isn’t to tell me anything. Maybe he’ll inform me on January 1st.”

The Spain U21 international reportedly has a $50million release clause.

Elsewhere, the Magpies have announced that BBC presenter Gabby Logan has become a patron of the Newcastle United Foundation.

Gabby has supported the club since the early 90s after studying at Durham University.

“I have been so impressed by the scale and impact of the work Newcastle United Foundation does it the community," she said.

“Over the last 18 months, I have had a real insight into the variety of support they offer and how bespoke their engagement is with so many different groups in our society.

“Their vision for the future, building Project Pitchside just around the corner from St. James’ Park, is really inspiring and will enable them to help even more people.

“It makes me really proud to be a Toon fan and I am so pleased to be working more closely with the Foundation to support their work.