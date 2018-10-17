Newcastle United news: Takeover talk, international round-up and more fighting talk from Brighton

There is more takeover talk, international round-up and fighting talk from Brighton and Hove Albion in today's Newcastle news.

The Magpies are once again subject of takeover speculation, courtesy of a report in the Daily Mail.

It states that a group of US businessmen are preparing a £300million bid - however they've admitted concerns surrounding Newcastle's position in the Premier League.

Should Rafa Benitez's side move away from relegation trouble sooner rather than later, a takeover could be filed by the 'seriously wealthy' US investors.

Meanwhile, the Daily Record say former United pair and Mike Ashley associates Derek Llambias and Graham Carr are a part of a takeover bid at Scottish Championship side Morton.

Over the international break, Martin Dubravka started in goal for Slovakia in their 1-1 friendly draw with Sweden on Tuesday evening.

It was Slovakia's first game since manager Jan Kozak resigned following Saturday's 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat to Czech Republic - which Dubravka also featured in.

Ki Sung-yueng and Fabian Schar both completed two consecutive 90-minute matches for their respective countries over the international break.

The pair have amassed just three Premier League appearances between them since joining Newcastle in the summer having predominately featured on the substitutes bench so far.

Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin completed his international service with the USA at 3am on Wednesday morning, coming on as a 84th-minute substitute in their 1-1 draw with Peru.

Yedlin had previously played a full game in the American's 4-2 defeat to Colombia on Thursday.

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray is eyeing a Seagulls victory at St James's Park this weekend.

Murray has netted five goals in just eight appearances in the top flight this term as Brighton hold a six-point advantage over Newcastle in 13th position.

And despite the two clubs being tipped to fight against relegation for a second successive season, Murray believes it is too early to say whether it is a 'key' fixture.

He said: “It’s way too early to say it’s a key fixture but it’s a fixture we’ll be approaching believing we can get some points out of.”