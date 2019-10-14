Newcastle United news: Takeover talk resurfaces as new US company set up by billionaire; Former Magpies hero talks ownership
Former Newcastle United hero Lee Clark does not think fresh takeover rumours will have an impact on the Magpies’ Premier League performances.
GACP Sports, Peter Kenyon and Joe DaGrosa’s proposed United takeover moved on a step this week with the news another company ‘GACP Newcastle Investors Ltd’ had been set up in the USA.
FULL STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Billionaire Joseph DaGrosa & GACP Sports take next step towards potential Newcastle United takeover
But Clark, now boss of Blyth Spartans in the National League North, does not think that will make a difference to Steve Bruce & Co.
“Now in terms of if there is a takeover or not, whatever is going on, the supporters will sort that out, they'll go about their business whichever way they've got to do it,” said Clark to Tribal Football.
“I just don't want it to be to the detriment of the team, I want the team to be getting positive results and be up the table, get up as far as they possibly can.
“I believe the players will have similar thoughts towards the takeover as the fans.
“The lads who have been in that dressing room over the past four or five years have kept hearing this all the time so it becomes second nature. And ultimately it's not going to affect the players. They've got their long-term contracts so it doesn't matter who the owner or the managers are. They're tied to the club. So they just have to concentrate on the only thing that they can affect and that's the stuff on the pitch, making sure the club are always competing at this level of the game.”
Read More
Meanwhile, according to THIS outspoken pundit, Miguel Almiron needs to stop diving – and start scoring goals.
And finally, Papiss Cisse has been discussing his time at NUFC with the Athletic.