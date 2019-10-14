LISBON, PORTUGAL - SEPTEMBER 05: Joe DaGrosa CEO of GACP Sports talks during the opening session of Day 1 of Soccerex Europe Convention at Tagus Park on September 5, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

GACP Sports, Peter Kenyon and Joe DaGrosa’s proposed United takeover moved on a step this week with the news another company ‘GACP Newcastle Investors Ltd’ had been set up in the USA.

But Clark, now boss of Blyth Spartans in the National League North, does not think that will make a difference to Steve Bruce & Co.

“Now in terms of if there is a takeover or not, whatever is going on, the supporters will sort that out, they'll go about their business whichever way they've got to do it,” said Clark to Tribal Football.

“I just don't want it to be to the detriment of the team, I want the team to be getting positive results and be up the table, get up as far as they possibly can.

“I believe the players will have similar thoughts towards the takeover as the fans.

“The lads who have been in that dressing room over the past four or five years have kept hearing this all the time so it becomes second nature. And ultimately it's not going to affect the players. They've got their long-term contracts so it doesn't matter who the owner or the managers are. They're tied to the club. So they just have to concentrate on the only thing that they can affect and that's the stuff on the pitch, making sure the club are always competing at this level of the game.”

