Newcastle United news: Winger linked as Saudi investment company prepares 'huge' takeover bid

Takeover talk continues to dominate the agenda at Newcastle United and there fresh reports that a Saudi investment company is preparing a 'huge' bid.

Mike Ashley is reported to have told the Newcastle players at a recent squad dinner that the club wouldn't be sold this season but that hasn't stopped takeover talk.

Minutes released from the recent fan forum confirmed Ashley is prepared to sell if the price was fair but it added no deal was close as things stood.

News broke a fortnight ago that Peter Kenyon is working on putting together a consortium to buy out Ashley and it has now been claimed that a Saudi investment group is preparing a 'huge' bid.

Mootaz Chehade, a journalist from Vavel, tweeted: "In other news a Saudi investment company are currently preparing a huge bid to buy Newcastle United, Chairman Mike Ashley is tempted to sell."

Those reports are, as yet, unconfirmed.

Ashley reportedly wants around £300million for the club but according to Newcastle representatives, potential investors may be put off by the level of scrutiny that comes with owning the club.

"The club remains for sale," replied the panel when asked about Ashley's intentions at the recent fan forum.

"The club has a very clear and reasonable process for individuals or groups who express an interest in purchasing the club. There has not been a lot of serious interest and a sale is not close as it stands.

"The owner wants a fair price and has been open to the dating of payments to achieve a sale.

"In addition the buyer must be someone, or a group, that can take the football club forward and support it financially better than he can.

"It is important to disclose that there have been groups who have expressed an initial interest, but who have been discouraged with proceeding due to the visibility and scrutiny that comes with the football club."

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been linked with a January swoop for West Brom winger Oliver Burke.

The 21-year-old has only made four appearances for the Championship side this season, one in the league, two in the League Cup and one in the Checkatrade Trophy for the U21 side.

West Brom are attempting to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and Burke could be sold in January to help fund other signings.

National reports over the weekend claim Newcastle are one of three Premier League clubs to have recently scouted the Scotland international.

Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion the two other clubs reported to be keeping tabs on the former Nottingham Forest youth, who enjoyed a successful spell in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig before moving to the Baggies.