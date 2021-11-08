Newcastle United next manager latest as Magpies 'show interest' in Manchester United duo

The former Bournemouth boss watched on from the stands as the Magpies drew 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Paulo Fonseca thought he would land Newcastle job

Paulo Fonseca believed he was going to be the next manager of Newcastle, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

Former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca thought he'd land the Newcastle United job. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Fonseca was interviewed for the vacant role at St James’s Park, however only Unai Emery and Eddie Howe made it for the final two.

The Magpies’ new owners have turned to Howe instead of Fonseca following Emery’s snub.

“Paulo Fonseca had three interviews with the decision-makers at Newcastle," Balague told BBC Radio Five Live’s Football Daily.

"It got to a point where he thought he was going to be the chosen one.

“When they realised, or thought or assumed, that Unai Emery was going to be the one, they went back to Paulo Fonseca and said ‘no sorry it’s not going to be you’.

"He was that close, or at least he thought he was that close to getting it."

Magpies eye Albania international

Newcastle have set their sights on Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

The Sun reports that United sent their “top spy” to watch Strakosha during the Serie A side’s 2-2 draw with Marseille in the Europa League.

Strakosha, a 16-cap Albania international, is out-of-contract at the end of the campaign, meaning he can enter a pre-contract agreement with another club in January.

Newcastle, however, want to offer a low transfer fee to sign him in January. That is despite already having Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman on their books.

Dean Henderson is also mentioned as a potential target but Manchester United would command a sizeable loan fee.

Loan approach for Phil Jones

Newcastle are among the clubs interested in signing Manchester United defender Phil Jones on loan, according to the reports.

The 29-year-old hasn’t played a competitive game since January 2020 after suffering a nightmare time with injuries.

But with Jones nearing full fitness, a whopping 13 clubs – including Newcastle – are keen on a loan deal, The Sun claims.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will delay any decision over Jones’ future until after Christmas as injuries creep into the Red Devils’ backline.

