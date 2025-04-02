Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s goalkeeper situation remains a hotly debated topic even after the club’s Carabao Cup success.

Nick Pope returned to the side in place of Martin Dubravka ahead of the Carabao Cup final and played a key role in the 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium. His second half save to deny Curtis Jones was a crucial point in the match that helped The Magpies see out the win after Dan Burn and Alexander Isak had put them 2-0 ahead.

Pope was out of action between December and February due to a knee injury but has now started four of Newcastle’s last five matches in all competitions and will be expected to keep his place in the starting line-up for the final 10 matches of the Premier League season.

Pope is under contract at Newcastle until 2026 while Dubravka has recently signed a new deal also running until the end of next season. While The Magpies are covered between the sticks in the short term, their long-term goalkeeping situation is somewhat unclear.

Nick Pope back as Newcastle United’s No. 1

Pope’s inconsistent form since returning from injury saw many back Dubravka to remain as Newcastle’s first-choice goalkeeper for the Carabao Cup final. But Howe went against that and stuck with Pope for the final in a decision that ultimately paid off.

Pope has historically been Howe’s first-choice goalkeeper since he joined the club back in 2022 and the Newcastle boss has recognised the player’s determination to get back to his best levels following his injury.

“Yes, I do [feel Pope’s determination],” Howe admitted. “I think Nick has had a difficult season with injury, and it’s like any player coming back from injury, there is always a period of rustiness, depending on the situation and the length of time out, and I think we saw Nick in his best form in the last two games, against West Ham and Liverpool, and he played really, really well and he had to.

“There were big moments in those games where we needed him and he responded. I have to say since the cup final he has also trained outstandingly well. He has looked in really good shape.

“Fingers crossed he is over his injury problems and he can stay fit and continue to play well.”

Newcastle United looking to sign another goalkeeper - personal terms agreed

Newcastle are still looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options this summer despite currently having five goalkeepers contracted. Mark Gillespie and John Ruddy are out of contract in the summer as things stand while Pope and Dubravka’s contracts will expire next year.

There is less certainty over the length of Odysseas Vlachodimos’ contract following his £20million PSR-influenced arrival from Notttingham Forest last summer though it is clear the Greek international does not have a long-term future at the club.

As a result, Newcastle have eyed Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford as a potential long-term goalkeeping option this summer. The Magpies agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old last year and have continued to scout him this season after failing to strike a deal with Burnley.

Newcastle are set to make a fresh move for Trafford in the summer, who is valued at around £30million. If agreed, it would cast futher uncertainty over Pope’s future at the club.

When asked about Pope’s future and his possible ambitions to return to the England national team, Howe said: “I’m sure he does [have those ambitions]. I haven’t necessarily had those conversations at length with him.

“It’s been about regaining his best form and training and everything that goes into delivering your best form, we’ve tried to focus on that with him but I’m sure he’ll have his individual aims and ambitions and why not? For me he’s an outstanding shot stopper and he showed that against Liverpool with his save from Curtis Jones.”