Newcastle United have agreed one striker signing this summer and are pushing to sign another on deadline day.

Newcastle have been on the hunt for a striker all summer and were able to strike a deal in the final week of the transfer window as Nick Woltemade joined from VfB Stuttgart on a club record deal.

The 23-year-old was watched from the stands hours after his £65million move was announced as Newcastle drew 0-0 against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

Woltemade is now set to join up with Germany on international duty before returning to Newcastle with the view of making his Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe reacts to Nick Woltemade signing

“It was absolutely massive for us to sign a striker,” Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe admitted following the draw against Leeds. “I thought we had to.

“But I'm really pleased to get one with the quality that he possesses. I think he's not just a big presence, and he will be that in the box for us, but he's got unbelievable technical ability. He's got creativity as well.

“Everything that we were probably lacking today, I think he can bring. There will be a period where he has to adapt to the Premier League.

“It's always very difficult for anyone to come straight into the league. So, I've got really high hopes for him.

“Obviously, I don't want to add to the pressure that he's going to be under, but I think it can be a difference-maker.”

NUFC club-record deal agreed in secret

In a refreshing change to the unusual drawn-out transfer sagas Newcastle have experienced with Alexander Isak, Yoane Wissa and Jorgen Strand Larsen, to name a few, the Woltemade signing happened very quickly and away from the media spotlight.

By the time Newcastle’s interest in the striker first broke in the media ahead of the Champions League draw on Thursday evening, Newcastle had already agreed a club-record deal with Stuttgart and Woltemade was en route to Newcastle to complete his medical and finalise the transfer.

“Although it seems quick to you guys, it's never quick to us,” Howe said. “It's slow and it's laboured, because you're in the hands of other people.

“But thankfully for us, it stayed away from the media and we were able to keep it quiet. Sorry about that, guys.”

Newcastle United pushing to sign another striker

The Magpies are still looking to sign another forward before the 7pm Monday transfer deadline.

Wissa published a statement declaring his wish to leave Brentford following multiple bids from Newcastle. The London club insist the DR Congo international is not for sale.

Wolves also have a similar stance with Strand Larsen, having rejected a £55million bid from The Magpies.

But could Newcastle have another Woltemade-style secret signing up their sleeves? Don’t bet against it.

“We are still looking to actively recruit,” Howe said. “I will be on my phone probably 24/7. The reality is, when you're in my position, you're not actually communicating with clubs or players, you're just finding out what's going on.

“So, you're sort of a secondary person in it and not doing it yourself. So, I'm reliant on other people and situations to try and get more for the squad. And I'd love to do one more player, just to get the full strength I think we need.”

A second striker signing before the deadline would see Newcastle give the green light for Isak to leave the club and join Liverpool, with the Swede poised to make the switch to Merseyside.