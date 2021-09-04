Newcastle United, Norwich City and Leeds' Premier League relegation chances revealed after transfer window

A winless start to the Premier League season and an early Carabao Cup exit has been compounded further by the lack of transfer activity in the summer window.

Steve Bruce managed to sign just one player – Joe Willock from Arsenal – after an attempt to sign Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury on deadline day fell through.

Willock ended last season at St James’s Park so essentially, Bruce has not been able to strengthen his squad.

With Newcastle at a standstill and clubs around them active in the transfer market, relegation fears have indeed kicked in.

But do the bookmakers share supporters’ fears? Here are the latest relegation odds for each top-flight side:

1. Tottenham Hotspur - 500/1 It’s been quite the start to the season for new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who has a 100% record in the Premier League so far. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. Leicester City - 100/1 Brendan Rodgers’ side have ambitions of challenging for the top four again this season after two wins from their opening three matches. Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3. Everton - 40/1 There was a lot of anger around Rafa Benitez’s appointment at Everton but they’ve started strongly - picking up seven points. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales

4. West Ham United - 33/1 West Ham are looking forward to their European tour this campaign, but will that then impact their strong Premier League form? Photo: IAN KINGTON Photo Sales