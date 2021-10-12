Newcastle United 'offer' ex-Arsenal star three-year contract as Magpies 'make contact' with ex-PSG chief

From new managers and signings – here’s the latest gossip from St James’s Park:

Newcastle ‘make’ Antero Henrique contact

Newcastle have reportedly made contact with former Paris Saint-Germain director of football Antero Henrique.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are linked with former Paris Saint-Germain director of football Antero Henrique. (Photo credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The club’s new owners are looking to make key appointments behind the scenes, such as a chief executive and a sporting director.

Indeed, Manchester City academy director Jason Wilcox and Lokomotiv Moscow head of sports and development Ralf Rangnick have already been linked.

According to French publication FootMercato, Henrique is also “part of the targets of the Saudi investors”.

The 53-year-old, who hails from Portugal and made his name at Porto, is said to have been contacted by Public Investment Fund representatives as put forward their plans to make Newcastle a force again.

Two manages linked with replacing Steve Bruce

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre and ex-Chelsea manager Frank Lampard are two of the names considered to replace Steve Bruce, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Part owners and directors Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi visited the training ground on Monday. And while there was no news on Bruce’s future, he is still expected to be sacked within 48 hours.

Favre turned down the chance to manage Crystal Palace this summer but at Newcastle, he’d received far greater financial backing.

Meanwhile, Lampard is out of work after being replaced by Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea in January.

The rest of the headlines…

Lucien Favre has expressed an interest in taking charge of Newcastle with Steve Bruce expected to be sacked. (Northern Echo)

The Magpies are also set to make contact with Rangers’ Steven Gerrard and Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers. (Football Insider)

Newcastle are showing interest in Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. (Tuttosport via Sport Witness)

PSG duo Keylor Navas & Mauro Icardi, Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale and Tottenham’s Dele Alli are linked with a move to Tyneside. (Sport – in Spain)

Newcastle have offered former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey a three-year deal as he prepares to leave Juventus. (Ekrem Konour)

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.