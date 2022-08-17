Newcastle United ‘offered’ chance to sign PSG star as Manchester United ‘join race’ for Chelsea winger

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Pulisic to Manchester United?

Elsewhere, Newcastle could lose out on another of their attacking targets with reports that Manchester United have shown interest in Christian Pulisic.

Newcastle United have reportedly been ‘offered’ a chance to sign PSG star Mauro Icardi (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)

Pulisic has struggled for game time at Chelsea this season and could see a loan-move away from the club as his best chance of getting regular first-team football in preparation for the World Cup at the end of the year.

Pulisic is captain of the USA side that are scheduled to face England in Qatar and The Athletic claim that he would prefer a move to Old Trafford this summer, despite reported interest from Newcastle United, Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Pulisic has netted 25 goals in 117 games for the Blues since signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

PSG star ‘offered’ to Newcastle