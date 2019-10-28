Papiss Cisse has been linked with a shock return to Newcastle United

According to TEAMTalk, Papiss Cisse (yes, THE Papiss Cisse) will be offered a shock return to the Magpies in January for a cut-price fee.

The former United striker spent four-and-half seasons at St James’s Park following his £10million switch from Freiburg in January 2011.

In 131 appearances, Cisse found the net 44 times before leaving for Chinese side Shandong Luneng after the club were relegated from the Premier League for the second time.

And with Cisse in similar form to when his first joined Newcastle with nine goals in nine games for Turkish outfit Alanyaspor, the frontman has been linked with a sensational return.

The 34-year-old’s contract expires in the summer, so is rumoured to be available to United for £3million.

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce has been boosted by the return of Florian Lejeune, who will make his long-awaited comeback for the under-23s against Middlesbrough tonight.

The French defender has been out of action since April after rupturing his ACL for a second time in the same season during a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

In other defender news, Jamaal Lascelles' header against Wolves has put himself closer to breaking a Premier League record.