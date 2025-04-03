Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been dealt several fresh injury concerns following their return to Premier League action against Brentford on Wednesday night.

While Newcastle were able to beat Brentford 2-1 at St James’ Park thanks to goals from Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali either side of Bryan Mbeumo’s second-half penalty, the win was not without cost.

Alexander Isak and Kieran Trippier were both forced off in the match while Joelinton also went down holding his knee.

Matt Targett also missed out on the match after suffering with illness as 18-year-old right-back Leo Shahar was called-up to Newcastle’s Premier League matchday squad for the first time.

“We had players in different physical moments and we looked to have picked up a few minor injuries but hopefully nothing to keep anyone out of the next game,” Howe said afterwards. "We are relieved to come through with the three points."

Next up for Newcastle is a trip away to Leicester City next Monday night.

Alexander Isak Newcastle United injury update

Isak opened the scoring for Newcastle with his 24th goal of the season and his 20th in the Premier League. In doing so he became the first Magpies player to score 20 or more goals in consecutive Premier League campaigns.

Newcastle’s all-time top scorer Alan Shearer managed to score above 20 Premier League goals in a single season for the club on four seperate occasions, but never in successive campaigns.

“I think you're defined by your ability to score goals in this league and your attacking players really have to take that responsibility,” Howe said. “I think he's done that unbelievably well since he's been here. It's not easy to do. I don't think [Brentford] was his finest game and I don't think he'll be surprised at me saying that.

“But right place, right time. Maybe a bit of fortune with the finish. But he's done that consistently. He's always in the right place.

“I think on another day he would have scored more. But I don't think he was feeling 100%, which is why we withdrew him.

“We hope it's nothing serious. But he's such a talent and he's such a big player for us.

“He just wasn't feeling 100% in his groin, I don't think. And was just a little bit unsure in his movements. So that's why we withdrew him.”

Kieran Trippier injury update for NUFC

Trippier was forced off during the closing stages for Newcastle and could be seen limping slightly while holding his groin.

Howe told The Gazette: “[Trippier] said it was like a cramped sensation in his groin, so we hope it's nothing serious. But that is the negative, we've got a few niggles - we have such a small squad, as you've seen from our bench today. So we can't afford to pick up any injuries.”

Joelinton fitness update

Joelinton went down holding his knee against Brentford but was able to play on and see out the win.

“I think his knee was causing him a little bit of discomfort,” Howe said on Joelinton. “The knee that he'd suffered before.

“So I don't think he was 100% fit, as you say, but it would have taken a lot for Joe to come off the pitch today. So that's where we need to sort of assess every little niggle that we have and make sure that everyone's okay for Monday.”