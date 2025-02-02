Newcastle United official spotted watching 102-goal striker set for free agent transfer
Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson was in attendance for Lille’s 2-1 win over Nice on January 17 where he scouted striker Jonathan David and midfielder Hakon Haraldsson. David is particularly sought after given he is out of contract at Lille in the summer and free to join a new club on a free transfer.
The 25-year-old Canadian has scored 18 goals already this season, including seven in the Champions League. Since arriving in France from Belgian side Gent, David has scored 102 goals in 214 appearances.
Despite stiff competition, Newcastle will make an attempt to land David’s signature this year as they look to bolster their attack. The Magpies want to agree a new deal for Alexander Isak this summer while Callum Wilson is out of contract at the end of the season.
Although Wilson has an extension option in his contract, David would be seen as a younger and more reliable alternative having barely missed a match due to injury in his professional career. While he was suspended in Lille’s recent Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg, David has played 40 or more games in every full season in his professional career.
According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are also looking at Icelandic attacking midfielder Haraldsson, who got on the scoresheet in front of Nickson in the Nice match. The 21-year-old joined Lille from Copenhagen in 2023 for around £12.5million and has shown good versatility in France with his ability to play in various midfield roles and as a winger.
The prospect of Newcastle making any major signings before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline is slim though the groundwork is being put in place for the club to be active and spend in the summer transfer market. Any potential deals for David or Haraldsson would likely wait until the summer though rules indicate that David would be able to agree pre-contract terms with a foreign club such as Newcastle to join on a free transfer once his contract at Lille expires.
What has Eddie Howe said about potential signings?
The Newcastle head coach has continually played down the prospect of new signings this month with player outgoings the priority. Howe has also suggested that by not spending significant sums of money this month, Newcastle will be in a better position to invest in the squad in the summer while complying with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.
Discussing transfers, Howe said last week: “I don’t know how many times I’ve got to say it. You never say never, I don’t want people playing this back to me saying I lied, but at this moment we have not been active in terms of incomings.
