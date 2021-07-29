Newcastle United 'open talks' over £8.5m deal, Toon 'increasingly confident' of landing Aston Villa target

Steve Bruce wants to bolster his squad this summer but says patience is required after being handed a low budget.

The Magpies are yet to make a breakthrough in the summer window as they hope to utilise the loan market.

Here’s the latest gossip surrounding St James’s Park:

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury. (Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle ‘open’ Hamza Choudhury talks

Newcastle United have opened talks with Leicester City over a move for Hamza Choudhury, according to journalist Pedro Almeida.

Choudhury was close to joining the Magpies on loan in January but Brendan Rodgers kept hold of the midfielder after being unable to source a replacement.

Indeed, Bruce remains fond of the 23-year-old, who has slipped down the pecking order following the arrival of former Toon target Boubakary Soumare.

Reports have suggested Bruce could make another move for Choudhury this summer. Now, Almeida has claimed United are prepared to present an £8.5million proposal.

Toon ‘lead’ Axel Tuanzebe race

Newcastle have reportedly moved in front of Aston Villa to lead the race to sign Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe.

Bruce is a defender short following the sale of Florian Lejeune to Alaves and Tuanzebe has emerged as a potential target this week.

Football Insider claims Villa had made an enquiry about bringing the 23-year-old back to the Midlands, though it's apparently Newcastle in pole position because they can offer more regular game time.

Discussions have taken place over a season-long loan and the Magpies are “increasingly confident” of agreeing a deal.

Magpies ‘monitor’ £12m midfielder

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are said to be among the clubs monitoring Angelo Fulgini’s situation at Angers.

The Daily Mail reports that the Ligue 1 club are braced for the midfielder’s departure on the back of a highly impressive season.

He scored 10 goals and assisted four during 36 appearances, which has alerted clubs from across Europe – including teams in France, Spain and England.

United are credited with an interest in the 24-year-old, who is reportedly valued at around £12m.

Angers are open to selling Fulgini to help raise some much-needed funds.

