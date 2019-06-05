Newcastle United open to £15m midfielder sale to help fund £9m double swoop - reports

While talk of a takeover continues to do the rounds on social media, rumours surrounding summer transfer activity at Newcastle United has ramped up.

Rafa Benitez's future at St James's Park remains up in the air with his contract set expire on June 30, though that hasn't stopped on-field speculation.

And fresh reports claim Benitez has placed a £15million price tag on the head of Isaac Hayden - which could fund a £9million double swoop for two English defenders.

Hayden has made no secret of his desire to depart the Magpies this summer over reasons regarding personal matters, dating back to last summer.

And the Evening Standard have linked West Ham United to his signature, believing United have named their price for the 24-year-old.

A sale in the region of £15-£20m would add a healthy amount to Benitez's transfer kitty - if he stays - as he looks to bolster his United squad ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

And two names mentioned most recently are West Bromwich Albion's Kieran Gibbs and Crystal Palace's Scott Dann.

Speculation in the Turkish media has suggested Fenerbache's pursuit of left-back Gibbs is being 'made difficult' due to the Magpies' supposed interest.

A move for the 29-year-old would certainly make sense given Paul Dummett is Newcastle's only natural left-back.

It is claimed the Baggies want €3.5m, which works out at around £3m in GBP - an affordable option for the former Liverpool boss.

And if The Sun's claims that Benitez wants Palace centre-back Scott Dann for £6million are correct, a £9m double swoop could be on the cards.

Dann's age of 32 places any deal into immediate doubt with owner Mike Ashley knowing to favour moves for younger players with potential sell-on value.

That said, if Benitez is to remain in the North East, a change of transfer policy could occur if the Spaniard gets his way.