Newcastle United open to loan signing as Chelsea stall on Armando Broja decision

Newcastle United are interested in taking Broja – who spent last season at Southampton – on loan this season. However, the club faces competition for the striker – and Chelsea may not make him available.

The club has limited funds left to spend this summer following the signings of Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett, and a loan deal would make sense, though Howe doesn’t expect much movement until later in the summer window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s definitely something we’ll look at,” said United’s head coach. “I’d say probably, at this stage, it’s a bit early for that, I think. Loans, I think, come a little bit later.

"It’s certainly something we’ll look at, it’d be foolish not to, because it can save you big money on transfer fees and long contract, but it probably doesn’t give you, unless it’s with a view to a permanent signing, the player’s heart and soul, unless it’s a very special player.

"We just have to get the balance right. I think it’s all about the individual, really.”

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he had “no interest” in selling Broja earlier this month.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“Armando’s our player first of all and we have, at the moment, no interest in selling him,” said Tuchel. “He’s here to make an impression after he was on loan in Southampton.

“It's good if there's interest, as it shows us there's talent and potential. It shows us that he’s in the position to impress and become a Chelsea player.”