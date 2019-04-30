Newcastle United outcast Jack Colback set to enter talks over permanent switch to Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill is set to enter talks with the club's loanees over their futures - with Jack Colback one of those concerned.

The Newcastle United outcast has spent the season on loan at the City Ground and has impressed, both under former manager Aitor Karanka and O'Neill.

O'Neill was a strong admirer of Colback during the pair's time at Sunderland and has been equally impressed by his performances at Forest - with the Irishman believed to be keen to make the deal a permanent one come the summer.

The 29-year-old has made 39 appearances for the Championship outfit this term and, despite missing their final few games of the season through suspension, has been among their standout performers.

And with just a year remaining on his long-term deal at St James's Park, Forest are now believed to be keen to take the midfielder on a permanent basis.

Colback's future at St James's Park looks bleak at best under Rafa Benitez - and it is expected that the Spaniard would not stand in the way of an exit.

Indeed, the Nottingham Post claim that Colback is one of the players O'Neill is keen to retain - with talks set to commence in the near future.

“I intend to speak to all of the squad, that is absolutely my intention," said the Forest boss.

"I want to see where we all stand for next season, both when it comes to the players who are under contract, the players who are out of contract and, of course, the players who are here on loan..

“I have a fairly decent idea in my mind of what we want to do, yes.”