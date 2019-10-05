Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley set for financial blow as THOUSANDS of Manchester United tickets remain unsold
Newcastle United fans continue to stay away from St James’s Park - with thousands of tickets for the clash with Manchester United unsold.
Supporters have been boycotting fixtures throughout the 2019/20 season as they show their displeasure at the running of the club.
And while the visit of the Red Devils looks set to be Newcastle’s highest attendance of the season so far, it will be far from a capacity crowd.
Indeed, as of 3pm on Saturday, October 5, 2,347 tickets remain in home areas of the stadium.
That figure is in stark to contrast to the last two seasons, where the fixture sold-out well in advance.
And the unsold tickets look set to hit Mike Ashley where it hurts - with decreased revenues.
Indeed, based on the fact that an average ticket at St James’s Park cost approximately £38.20, the unsold tickets represent lost revenue of £89,655.20.
That’s a figure the Newcastle owner won’t be happy with.