Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley to make surprise appointment – report

Mike Ashley.

Newcastle United’s owner is set to reveal plans to step back from his frontline role as chief executive of Frasers Group to become deputy chairman, according to the Telegraph.

Ashley, it’s claimed, will be replaced by Michael Murray, who is engaged to his daughter Anna. Murray is head of elevation at the group, and has been modernising the busiess.

Frasers Group, which is worth around £3billion and has almost 1,000 shops, will reveal its latest full-year trading figures tomorrow. Ashley was previously executive deputy chairman of the group, which changed its name from Sports Direct International to Frasers Group last year, until 2016, when long-serving chief executive Dave Forsey resigned.