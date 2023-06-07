A Saudi Arabian club backed by Newcastle United's majority owners has missed out on Lionel Messi, according to a report.

Al Hilal, now 75%-owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), had wanted to sign the Argentina international.

However, the World Cup-winning forward has opted to join Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, according to BBC Sport.

Messi, also wanted by his former club Barcelona, had been expected to follow Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) and Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad) to the Saudi Pro League.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Messi left Barcelona two years ago because of financial problems at the Nou Camp. He scored 672 goals, and won 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and seven Spanish Cups, with the club.

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan greets head coach Eddie Howe after the Leicester City game.

PIF's latest football move

Newcastle are 80%-owned by PIF following a takeover in late 2021.

The sovereign wealth fund, headed up by United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, has also taken stakes in Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Ittihad, and the league is targeting a number of big-name players.

A PIF statement read: "As part of today's announcement of the Sport Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project, four Saudi clubs – Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Hilal – have been transformed into companies, each of which is owned by PIF and non-profit foundations for each club.

"PIF's ownership in the clubs' companies represent 75% in each club, while their respective non-profit foundations hold 25% ownership of each club.

"The transfer of the four clubs will unleash various commercial opportunities, including investment, partnership and sponsorships across numerous sports."