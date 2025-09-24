Newcastle United have been dealt a fresh injury blow ahead of Wednesday night’s match against Bradford City in the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle United will be without at least three key players for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup match against Bradford City at St James’ Park (7:45pm kick-off).

Fabian Schar has been ruled out due to a concussion, while Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa remain out until after the international break due to injury.

Eddie Howe is expected to rotate his squad when the League One leaders come to St James’ Park. Newcastle are looking to defend the Carabao Cup, having ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought by winning the competition for the first time in March.

Howe made seven changes against Bournemouth on Sunday and when asked about further rotation ahead of the match, The Magpies boss said: “There'll be an element of rotation again. The guys that have played three times last week we might look to give them a rest.

“We want to pick a strong team and we want to try and progress so you have to get the balance right. You don't want players to lose rhythm - that's really important."

Sandro Tonali, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento and Nick Pope started all three of Newcastle’s matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Barcelona and AFC Bournemouth and could drop out of the side against Bradford.

With rotation hinted, one youngster who will be denied an opportunity to make his competitive Newcastle debut this week is summer signing Park Seung-soo.

The South Korean winger joined Newcastle from Suwon Bluewings in July and joined up with Eddie Howe’s first-team squad for the Asia pre-season tour. He then impressed off the bench friendly matches against Team K-League and Tottenham Hotspur before starting the 2-2 draw against Espanyol at St James’ Park.

His eye-catching pre-season form saw him named on the bench for the opening day of the Premier League season against Aston Villa, but he didn’t get on the pitch.

The 18-year-old hasn’t featured in a matchday squad since and has instead represented Newcastle at Under-21s level and in the UEFA Youth League.

But after missing Monday night’s 3-2 defeat at home to Norwich City Under-21s, Park teased an injury blow.

The youngster posted a changing room video of an ice pack on his left knee along with an injury emoji.

There were no guarantees Park would have been included in Howe’s matchday squad to face Bradford even if fit, but his latest blow almost certainly rules him out.

How will Newcastle United line-up against Bradford?

Howe could hand a full debut to summer loan signing Aaron Ramsdale in goal while Jamaal Lascelles comes into contention to start his first competitive match since March 2024 following an ACL injury.

Bruno Guimaraes was an unused substitute at Bournemouth but could return to the starting line-up while William Osula is another who will be hoping to start after dropping out of the side since Nick Woltemade’s arrival.

Lewis Miley made his 50th Newcastle appearance on Sunday and will be looking to keep his place in midfield on Wednesday evening. Anthony Gordon also comes back into contention after serving his three-match domestic suspension.