Newcastle United are set to confirm another major departure behind the scenes.

Another major departure at Newcastle United is set to be confirmed, according to fresh reports.

So far in 2025, Newcastle have replaced Paul Mitchell with Ross Wilson as sporting director while David Hopkinson has come into the club as Darren Eales’ successor as chief executive officer.

Hopkinson’s arrival as CEO is understood to have brought fresh focus behind the scenes at St James’ Park. A Daily Mail article published last month revealed the Canadian was conducting a 100-day review of the club, showing ‘great curiosity’ in every role at the club, with the goal of creating a more collective, aligned club with all individuals and departments pulling in the same direction.

Amid the 100-day review period, one key departure has now been leaked in the media.

Peter Silverstone ‘set to leave’ Newcastle United

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, has been placed on gardening leave and will now pursue a new opportunity overseas with Juventus.

Silverstone was appointed as CCO back in October 2022 having previously worked in a similar role at Arsenal for seven years before leaving in February 2022.

Since Silverstone’s appointment, Newcastle’s commercial revenue has increased significantly, with record-breaking partnerships with Sela and Adidas in particular.

But both of those deals were agreed back in 2023, with Silverstone’s role subject to some scrutiny given a percieved lack of innovation on the commercial front. Two years after the two major sponsorship deals were agreed, Newcastle remain without a training ground or training kit sponsor while several other markets remain largely untapped.

Supporter frustration

There has also been a growing sense of frustration amongst supporters over ticketing with increased corporate seating and tickets being sold through third-party websites.

While the club have made a conscious effort to clamp down on third-party ticket resales, Newcastle United Supporters Trust published an open letter to the club, claiming there was ‘growing frustration, mistrust and division’ over the lack of clarity surrounding tickets.

While a commercial success, supporters have also expressed frustration over yearly memberships, which see fans pay £37 per person (£47 for Mags+ membership and £20 for Junior Mags membership) with the only significant perk being that it gives them a chance of securing a match ticket through a ballot or general sale.

But with ballot success rates of around 11% for adults per game, the actual value for money supporters are getting for their membership, given they still have to pay full price for a ticket after being successful in the ballot, has been called into question.

David Hopkinson responds to fan frustration

While Silverstone’s departure leaves Newcastle without a chief commercial officer, the club’s new CEO has a strong background in that department having worked as chief operating officer at Madison Square Garden Sports and as head of global partnerships at Real Madrid.

Following conversations with the NUST, Hopkinson said: "I've really valued the conversations I've had with Lisa Mole from the Newcastle United Supporters Trust. As CEO, it's been incredibly important for me to understand the deep connection between this club and its supporters, and Lisa has been instrumental in helping me appreciate the vital role the Trust plays in representing our fan community.

“These discussions have given me genuine insight into what Newcastle United means to so many people, and they've been built on a foundation of mutual trust and openness. I'm committed to ensuring that supporter voices remain at the heart of everything we do as we move forward together, and I believe that trust between the club and our fans is essential to our success."