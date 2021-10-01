Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Social Media photo hints at youngster’s first-team involvement

Newcastle United released their first-team squad picture today and one inclusion has hinted that a youngster is in-line for a major role in the first-team this season.

Is Elliot Anderson set for major role in the Newcastle United first-team this season? (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Standing in the back-row, on the far-left of the team is 18 year-old Elliot Anderson.

Whilst the fact Anderson has been included may not shock supporters, what is crucial is the absence of any other youngsters in the picture.

Anderson is the only player outside of the 25-man squad registered by Newcastle that features in the photo, hinting that he will play a major role in the first-team once he recovers from injury.

The photo also shows what many assume to be the ‘leadership group’ at Newcastle with Jonjo Shelvey, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark and Federico Fernandez sat either side of boss Steve Bruce.

Toon youngster called up by England

Newcastle United Under-23 goalkeeper Max Thompson has been called up by England Under-18’s for their matches against Norway and Russia.

Thompson, 17, featured on the bench for Newcastle United’s friendlies against York City and Doncaster Rovers in pre-season.

He was also part of the travelling party that went to Vicarage Road last weekend and has been training regularly with the senior squad this season.

Under-23’s Tyne-Tees Derby to be streamed live

There is football tonight at St James’s Park as Newcastle United Under-23’s face Middlesbrough Under 23’s in the Premier League 2.

Despite starting the season in great form, Newcastle have lost their last four games, including a 3-1 defeat to Fulham last time out.

Tonight, they face Middlesbrough and the game will be streamed for free through NUFC TV and on YouTube.

Kick-off is at 7pm and season ticket holders can get in for free.

Kick-off is at 7pm and season ticket holders can get in for free.

