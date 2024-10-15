Newcastle United 'plan to accept' offer for 30-goal star amid Saudi and MLS interest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have already made a decision over the future of winger Miguel Almiron as their thoughts turn towards the January transfer window.

The Paraguayan has become an increasingly peripheral figure within the Magpies squad since the start of the season in what is a far cry from the integral position he held within Eddie Howe’s squad during a purple patch of form in the 2022/23 season. Almiron scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 41 appearances as he played a key role in helping United qualify for the Champions League for the first time in two decades and scored the first goal in the memorable 4-1 home win against Paris Saint-Germain as Howe’s men announced their return to European football’s elite in some style. However, Almiron’s output decreased throughout the remainder of the season and he was expected to fall down the pecking order during the current campaign.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League season, Howe said: "He's a very valued member of the squad. I'm sure that speculation would have been difficult to manage. He's very much with us, we value his qualities and what he brings and I hope he has a great season. We'll work with Miggy to get his game to the level it was two years ago when he was absolutely incredible for us. His commitment, attitude and professionalism is second to none. He is a truly brilliant person and a great professional. He's an important player for us and we don't underestimate his quality in any way."

Despite Howe’s backing, as it stands, Almiron has made just two starts so far this season as he helped the Magpies progress into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with wins against Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and League Two side AFC Wimbledon. Game-time in the league has been limited to just over half an hour as the 30-year-old came off the bench in draws against Everton and Bournemouth, as well as the narrow home win against Tottenham Hotspur.

With talk over his future continuing to dominate the headlines, Football Insider have claimed a decision has already been taken over Almiron and Newcastle will allow the former Atlanta United star to leave the club should they receive a suitable offer during the January transfer window.

The new year will be a crucial point for the Paraguay international as he enters the final 18 months of his current deal with the Magpies and there has been talk of interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, MLS, Brazil and La Liga. With Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy all enjoying regular game-time this season, Almiron’s chances of forcing his way into Howe’s side have receded significantly and those hopes could be all but dashed if the Magpies are successful in their aim to add another winger to their squad in the new year.