Newcastle United player makes statement on his future following Leeds United speculation

Wood was signed from Burnley in a £25million deal 11 months ago after Callum Wilson suffered an injury. The striker has since scored four goals for the club, which takes on Bournemouth in a Carabao Cup tie tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old has been the subject of speculation since the club signed Alexander Isak for a club-record £60million fee in the summer. Leeds United, Wood’s former club, have been linked with a move for the New Zealand international.

However, Wood – who scored a penalty in Saturday’s 2-1 friendly win over Real Vallecano – is not looking to leave St James’s Park, even if he’s not starting each week.

Asked if he saw his future as being at the club, Wood said: "(Yes), 100% – especially with the way the club’s going. I'd love to be here long-term. I still believe I have a big part to play here. I’ve not shown my best football here yet, but hopefully I can do that given the chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If not, I’m here to support the club – and push them in the right direction."

Wood went on: "I’m committed here – and want to be here. ,I have played in every game expect one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United striker Chris Wood.

"Whatever capacity it is, I want to be here and help the manager. If it's five minutes (off the bench), and seeing a game out, I’m here to do it, work hard and press.

Advertisement Hide Ad