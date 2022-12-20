Newcastle United player makes statement on his future following Leeds United speculation
Chris Wood has addressed his future at Newcastle United ahead of the January transfer window.
Wood was signed from Burnley in a £25million deal 11 months ago after Callum Wilson suffered an injury. The striker has since scored four goals for the club, which takes on Bournemouth in a Carabao Cup tie tonight.
The 31-year-old has been the subject of speculation since the club signed Alexander Isak for a club-record £60million fee in the summer. Leeds United, Wood’s former club, have been linked with a move for the New Zealand international.
However, Wood – who scored a penalty in Saturday’s 2-1 friendly win over Real Vallecano – is not looking to leave St James’s Park, even if he’s not starting each week.
Asked if he saw his future as being at the club, Wood said: "(Yes), 100% – especially with the way the club’s going. I'd love to be here long-term. I still believe I have a big part to play here. I’ve not shown my best football here yet, but hopefully I can do that given the chance.
"If not, I’m here to support the club – and push them in the right direction."
Wood went on: "I’m committed here – and want to be here. ,I have played in every game expect one.
"Whatever capacity it is, I want to be here and help the manager. If it's five minutes (off the bench), and seeing a game out, I’m here to do it, work hard and press.
"If it's starting the game, scoring goals and working hard, I'm here to do that. My future’s definitely here."