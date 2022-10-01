Newcastle United player ratings: 9/10 ‘sensation’ proves doubters wrong against Fulham – gallery
Newcastle United picked up a convincing 4-1 win against 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon - but how did the players fare?
A Miguel Almiron brace and goals from Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff saw Eddie Howe’s side cruise to victory despite Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s late consolation.
Callum Wilson gave Newcastle the lead shortly after Nathaniel Chalobah’s early red card for Fulham.
Miguel Almiron then doubled The Magpies’ advantage in the first half with a stunning volley in the left side of the goal.
Just before the break, Sean Longstaff pounced on a Bernd Leno save from Sven Botman to make it 3-0 to the visitors.
Almiron then grabbed his second of the afternoon after turning in Joe Willock’s cross from close range.
Newcastle looked to be heading towards a 4-0 win when Fulham pulled back a consolation goal in the closing stages through Bobby De Cordova-Reid to make it 4-1.