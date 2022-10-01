Newcastle United picked up a convincing 4-1 win against 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon - but how did the players fare?

A Miguel Almiron brace and goals from Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff saw Eddie Howe’s side cruise to victory despite Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s late consolation.

Callum Wilson gave Newcastle the lead shortly after Nathaniel Chalobah’s early red card for Fulham.

Miguel Almiron then doubled The Magpies’ advantage in the first half with a stunning volley in the left side of the goal.

Just before the break, Sean Longstaff pounced on a Bernd Leno save from Sven Botman to make it 3-0 to the visitors.

Almiron then grabbed his second of the afternoon after turning in Joe Willock’s cross from close range.

Newcastle looked to be heading towards a 4-0 win when Fulham pulled back a consolation goal in the closing stages through Bobby De Cordova-Reid to make it 4-1.

1. Nick Pope - 6 Had very little to do other than a couple of simple catches.

2. Kieran Trippier - 8 His delivery from the right caused Fulham problems all afternoon.

3. Fabian Schar - 7 Gave the ball away cheaply on one occasion which almost let Fulham in and blocked an effort from Joe Willock early on but rarely put a foot wrong afterwards.

4. Sven Botman - 8 Saw a header saved in the build up to Newcastle's third goal. Dealt well with what Fulham threw at him and helped Newcastle dominate from front to back.