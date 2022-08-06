Newcastle United player ratings: 9/10 star ‘stole the show’ as teammate ‘struggled’ in Nottingham Forest win

Newcastle United secured a comfortable 2-0 opening day win against newly promoted Nottingham Forest at St James’s Park - but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 5:02 pm

Newcastle dominated the first half as the sides went in goalless at the break.

But the hosts finally made their dominance count through a stunning Fabian Schar strike from distance.

Callum Wilson then wrapped up the points with his third opening day goal for the club in a row.

1. Nick Pope - 6

Rarely called into action in the first half aside from a couple of simple catches. Won’t have many easier games.

2. Kieran Trippier - 6

Saw plenty of the ball in the first half but struggled to threaten despite getting into some good areas. Was more composed and solid in the second half.

3. Fabian Schar - 9

Made an important block in the first half and kept things relatively calm at the back before he stole the show with a fine 25-yard strike to thump Newcastle into the lead.

4. Dan Burn - 8

Made some good blocks to deny Forest the few times they did threaten. Dealt with Johnson’s pace well and dominated in the air.

