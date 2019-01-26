Newcastle's Matt Ritchie challenges for the ball against Watford.

Newcastle United player ratings: A difficult day for Rafa Benitez's side after FA Cup defeat to Watford

Newcastle United crashed out of the FA Cup following a fourth-round defeat to Watford - but did anyone standout for Rafa Benitez's side?

Goals from Andre Gray and Isaac Success condemned the Magpies to a 2-0 defeat at St James's Park on a difficult day for the hosts. Our reporter Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the game - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

Made a decent save to deny Quina early on. Beaten low to his left by Grays shot in the second-half...5

1. Freddie Woodman - 5

Made a decent save to deny Quina early on. Beaten low to his left by Grays shot in the second-half...5
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Cut out a few crosses in the first half but made a costly error in the second, allowing Gray to run across him and score the opener...5

2. Jamaal Lascelles - 5

Cut out a few crosses in the first half but made a costly error in the second, allowing Gray to run across him and score the opener...5
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Committed some needless fouls but generally kept Watfords attackers at bay before coming off late on ...6

3. Federico Fernandez - 6

Committed some needless fouls but generally kept Watfords attackers at bay before coming off late on ...6
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Made some important interceptions and coped well with the overlapping Daryl Janmaat in the first half.6

4. Ciaran Clark - 6

Made some important interceptions and coped well with the overlapping Daryl Janmaat in the first half.6
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4