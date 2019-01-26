Newcastle United player ratings: A difficult day for Rafa Benitez's side after FA Cup defeat to Watford
Newcastle United crashed out of the FA Cup following a fourth-round defeat to Watford - but did anyone standout for Rafa Benitez's side?
Goals from Andre Gray and Isaac Success condemned the Magpies to a 2-0 defeat at St James's Park on a difficult day for the hosts. Our reporter Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the game - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.
1. Freddie Woodman - 5
Made a decent save to deny Quina early on. Beaten low to his left by Grays shot in the second-half...5