Newcastle United 2-0 Bradford City half-time player ratings: Here’s how Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Lewis Miley and co fared at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United are beating Bradford City 2-0 in the Carabao Cup third round at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match so far.

Eddie Howe made seven changes to his Newcastle side for the second successive game with Aaron Ramsdale making his competitive debut for the club in goal. Anthony Gordon returned from suspension to start on the left wing while Emil Krafth made his first appearance of the season at right-back.

Lewis Hall, Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Miley were the only players to keep their place in the side from the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Joelinton opened the scoring with a close-range effort into the bottom right corner after the ball fell kindly to him inside the box.

Moments later, William Osula doubled Newcastle’s lead as Bruno Guimaraes played him through for his second of the campaign.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the match so far...

Aaron Ramsdale - 6

Made a couple of tidy saves, punched the ball well and showed good distribution.

Emil Krafth - 6

His first appearance of the season. Linked up well with his fellow Swede Anthony Elanga down the right.

Malick Thiaw - 7

Distributed the ball well from the back. Had a comfortable evening so far.

Sven Botman - 7

Strolled through the game with class.

Lewis Hall - 7

His first home start since February, getting back to his best levels following a long injury absence.

Lewis Miley - 7

Imposed himself in the middle of the park and always showed for the ball. Took risks with his passing, some of which came off, some didn’t. Played a great ball through to Osula but the forward couldn’t convert. Made several good recoveries to cut out Bradford attacks.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6

Not on the same wavelength as some of his teammates early on but started to click once Newcastle went in front. Grabbed an excellent assist for Osula, but his passing was otherwise quite hit and miss. Let fly from distance a couple of times but didn’t hit the target.

Joelinton - 7

Blasted over with Newcastle’s first opening of the game after four minutes. Made no mistake when the ball fell kindly to him 15 minutes later.

Anthony Elanga - 6

Showed several good turns of pace down the right, just lacked the final ball or shot.

Anthony Gordon - 7

Played like he has a point to prove, always running with intent and trying to make things happen. Forced a smart save from Sam Walker after half an hour.

William Osula - 7

The ball wasn’t really sticking early on by he showed good movement and composure to double Newcastle’s lead before the 20-minute mark. Could have made it 3-0 after being played in by Anthony Elanga. Well involved.