Newcastle United player ratings v Brighton: Alexander Isak 'struggled' & 4/10 'lacked conviction'
Newcastle United are losing 1-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match so far.
Eddie Howe named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Ipswich Town 3-0 at St James’ Park last time out. Newcastle went into the game knowing a first-ever Premier League win at the Amex Stadium would take them back up to third while a defeat would risk them dropping out of the Champions League places with three games left to play.
Brighton took the lead with their first meaningful chance of the game as Yankuba Minteh cut onto his left foot and found the net against his former club for the second time this season.
The score remained 1-0 as the sides went in at half-time.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match so far...
Nick Pope - 5
Had little to do except pick the ball out of his net.
Kieran Trippier - 6
Tried to get forward. Generally steady down the right.
Fabian Schar - 6
Played some searching balls from the back with mixed results.
Dan Burn - 6
Minteh’s strike clipped off the defender before finding the net.
Tino Livramento - 6
Pushed high up and made some good challenges but stood off Minteh for Brighton’s opener.
Sandro Tonali - 5
Did little to stop Minteh opening the scoring.
Bruno Guimaraes - 6
Made some good challenges to stop Brighton in their tracks. Forced a save from the goalkeeper after 37 minutes.
Joe Willock - 4
Won the ball back well on the edge of the box. Got into some decent areas going forward but lacked conviction.
Jacob Murphy - 6
Put a low cross into the box after seven minutes, but it was easily collected by Bart Verbruggen.
Harvey Barnes - 6
Won a corner for Newcastle with an angled effort on goal. Was guilty of trying too much at times down the left.
Struggled to get involved.
