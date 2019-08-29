NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: James Maddison of Leicester City scores his team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park on August 28, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United player ratings: Duo singled out for 5s after cup exit to Leicester City

Newcastle United lost 4-2 on penalties to exit the Carabao Cup to Leicester City in the second round.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 05:45

James Maddison opened the scoring in the first half before Yoshinori Muto forced spot-kicks. Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden then missed decisive spot kicks in the shootout.

Which players shone and struggled in the cup exit? Scroll and click through the pages to see how Liam Kennedy rated every individual player.

1. Karl Darlow - 7

Commanding performance from the second choice keeper. Smothered, collected and cleared with purpose - 7

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Emil Krafth - 6

Got forward really well - went close with a volley in the first half but added to United's lengthening injury list - 6

Photo: Marc Atkins

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Strolled through the game. Excellent on the ball in a very positive United backline show - 7

Photo: Mark Runnacles

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Federico Fernandez - 8

Pick of the bunch. Man of the match by some distance. Will be pretty hard to drop after that performance - 8

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4