After a slow start, Callum Wilson gave Newcastle the lead after 40-minutes after Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope spilled Joe Willock’s cross under pressure from Fabian Schar. The Magpies’ number nine collected the ball and smashed it emphatically into the back of the net for his sixth of the campaign.

It wasn’t the most convincing first half from the hosts but they crucially held the lead going into the final 45-minutes.

And they were able to hang onto the three points and clean sheet in the second half as Eddie Howe picked up his first win in charge of the club, who moved off the bottom of the table.

Here are Dominic Scurr’s player ratings from the match…

1. Martin Dubravka - 7 Made a good save early on to deny Gudmundsson at his near post. Also did well to collect a Cornet header in the first half. 7

2. Jamal Lewis - 6 Not quite as convincing as he was on Tuesday night, giving possession away cheaply on a few occasions which scuppered Newcastle's momentum. Made a crucial block in the second half to keep United's clean sheet intact. 6

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 7 Had a couple of nervy moments on his return from suspension that almost played United into trouble. Played a crucial role in United keeping their first clean sheet of the season with some crucial clearances in the second half. 7

4. Fabian Schar - 7 Made a good block to deny Brownhill in the first half. Played a role in the opening goal too. 7