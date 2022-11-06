News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United player ratings gallery: Four 8s and three 6s in 4-1 win at Southampton

Newcastle United beat Southampton 4-1 at St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon to claim a fourth successive Premier League win - but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
32 minutes ago

Miguel Almiron opened the scoring for Newcastle in the first half with his eighth goal of the season. Mohamed Elyonoussi and Che Adams both came close to equalising for Southampton either side of half-time before substitute Chris Wood scored his first Premier League goal of the season to double United’s advantage.

Joe Willock then netted his first goal of the season to make it 3-0 shortly afterwards.

Romain Perraud pulled back a late consolation for the hosts with a fine solo strike. But it was still Newcastle who had the last laugh as Bruno Guimaraes curled the ball into the bottom right corner from the edge of the box.

1. Nick Pope - 7

Was alert to deny Romain Perraud early on and made a couple more comfortable stops later in the game. 

2. Kieran Trippier - 8

Mohamed Elyonoussi caused him some trouble at times. Did brilliantly to set-up Willock’s goal.

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Strong in the air when he needed and dealt with what Southampton had to throw at him well. Will have been disappointed to lose his clean sheet at the end of the match.

4. Sven Botman - 7

Was often in the right place at the right time to snuff out Southampton’s threat going forward. Sprayed the ball around confidently from the back for the most part but was guilty of a couple of wayward passes, one of which almost allowed Che Adams to equalise.

