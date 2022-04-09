Newcastle United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at St James’s Park on Friday evening - but how did the players fare?

Chris Wood had a goal disallowed for offside by VAR in the first half as the sides went in goalless at the break.

Newcastle finally took the lead through Wood, who converted from the penalty spot with 18 minutes of normal time remaining.

And that was enough to secure a crucial win for the Magpies.

Here are our player ratings from the match...

1. Martin Dubravka Made a very good save to deny Silva late on. 7 Photo Sales

2. Emil Krafth A solid albeit unspectacular display on his return to the side. 6 Photo Sales

3. Fabian Schar Gave possession away cheaply on a few occasions but remained solid to keep a clean sheet. Booked. 7 Photo Sales

4. Dan Burn Enjoyed a comfortable first half. Had the game’s first shot on target after 52 minutes. 8 Photo Sales