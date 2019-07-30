Newcastle United player ratings: £35m Brazilian Joelinton steals the show in Magpies win
Newcastle United recorded their second win of pre-season against Scottish Premiership side Hibs – and it was new boy Joelinton who stole the show.
By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 21:56
The Brazilian was handed top marks by our man at Easter Road, Miles Starforth. And as well as that it was a young Geordie who also impressed for Steve Bruce’s men, who are less than a fortnight away from their Premier League opener at St James’s Park against Arsenal.
