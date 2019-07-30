EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Joelinton of Newcastle is tackled by Darren McGregor of Hibernian during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Hibernian FC and Newcastle United FC at Easter Road on July 30, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Newcastle United player ratings: £35m Brazilian Joelinton steals the show in Magpies win

Newcastle United recorded their second win of pre-season against Scottish Premiership side Hibs – and it was new boy Joelinton who stole the show.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 21:56

The Brazilian was handed top marks by our man at Easter Road, Miles Starforth. And as well as that it was a young Geordie who also impressed for Steve Bruce’s men, who are less than a fortnight away from their Premier League opener at St James’s Park against Arsenal.

Scroll through the pages for our Magpies marks.

1. Karl Darlow - 6

Had a quiet game once Newcastle recovered from their early setback.

2. Fabian Schar - 7

Largely untroubled at the back, turned defence into attack.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 7

Netted United’s third goal with a header from an Aarons cross.

4. Paul Dummett - 6

Had a shaky start as the left-sided defender in a back three, recovered well.

