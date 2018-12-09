Newcastle United player ratings: 'Tireless' Ayoze Perez stars for Magpies despite Wolves defeat
Newcastle United suffered a late sucker punch as they lost 2-1 at home to Wolves at St James' Park.
But who shone and who struggled for Rafa Benitez's side in the Premier League fixtures? Scroll down to flick through our player ratings gallery and find out.
1. Martin Dubravka - 6
Left exposed for the goal. Important save to deny Doherty in the second half. 6
jpimedia
2. DeAndre Yedlin - 4
Was closest to Jota before the Wolves man tucked home the opener. Sent off for tugging back the same man after he dithered on the ball. 4
jpimedia
3. Jamaal Lascelles - 5
Was involved in a mix up with Yedlin for Wolves opener. Missed a free header at the back post in the second half. 5
jpimedia
4. Federico Fernandez - 5
Struggled to cope with Traore early on but improved as the first half wore on. Subbed off at the break. 5
jpimedia
View more