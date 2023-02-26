Newcastle United were beaten 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final by Manchester United at Wembley Stadium - here are the player ratings from the match.

Newcastle United’s first major cup final in 24 years started as a cagey affair with few real chances for either side in the opening half hour. Loris Karius, on his competitive Magpies debut, had a couple of simple saves to make but wasn’t tested until Casemiro found the net with a header after 33 minutes.

Marcus Rashford then helped double Man United’s lead shortly before half-time with an effort that deflected off Sven Botman on its way to finding the net.

That left Newcastle with a mountain to climb heading into the second half. And Eddie Howe’s side were unable to turn things around as the game ended 2-0.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Loris Karius - 6 Made a couple of simple saves early. Couldn't do much about Manchester United's opening goal but will have been disappointed with the second goal. Made a good save on the stroke of half-time and another to deny Rashford in the second half.

2 . Kieran Trippier - 6 Was comfortable in possession and posed a threat going forward. Could have had a couple of assists had his team-mates put their chances away. Gave away a cheap free kick for the opening goal.

3 . Fabian Schar - 6 Made a great interception to deny Wout Weghorst early on. Headed over in the first half, clashing heads with Lisandro Martinez in the process. Beaten to the header by Casemiro for the opening goal.

4 . Sven Botman - 6 Was unfortunate to see Marcus Rashford's shot deflect in off him as he attempted to block it. Kept plugging away and stopped the game getting completely away from Newcastle. Booked.