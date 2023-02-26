Newcastle player ratings v Man United: ‘Battling’ 7/10 & three 5/10s in Carabao Cup final defeat - gallery
Newcastle United were beaten 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final by Manchester United at Wembley Stadium - here are the player ratings from the match.
Newcastle United’s first major cup final in 24 years started as a cagey affair with few real chances for either side in the opening half hour. Loris Karius, on his competitive Magpies debut, had a couple of simple saves to make but wasn’t tested until Casemiro found the net with a header after 33 minutes.
Marcus Rashford then helped double Man United’s lead shortly before half-time with an effort that deflected off Sven Botman on its way to finding the net.
That left Newcastle with a mountain to climb heading into the second half. And Eddie Howe’s side were unable to turn things around as the game ended 2-0.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...