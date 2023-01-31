Newcastle United player ratings v Southampton: 9/10 ‘local hero’ secures Wembley final - gallery
Newcastle United secured a place in the Carabao Cup final following a 2-1 win over Southampton - here are the player ratings from the match.
An early brace from Sean Longstaff put Newcastle into a commanding lead early on before a Che Adams strike reduced the deficit for Southampton to 2-1 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate going in at half-time.
It was the first goal Nick Pope had conceded in 11 matches to set up a slightly nervous second half at St James’s Park for The Magpies.
A late sending off for Bruno Guimaraes following a VAR check made things even more nervous for the hosts in the closing stages but they kept their two-goal advantage intact.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...