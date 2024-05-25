Football Manager is famed for its huge databases and realism that allows football fans to become a manager of their favourite team. The Magpies have had agreed a series of contract extensions recently as they bid to keep hold of their star players ahead of a potentially busy summer transfer window.

Recently, the Magpies have extended Joelinton’s contract with the club with the Brazilian signing a new ‘long-term’ deal as he entered the final 18 months of his old deal. Fabian Schar has also signed a new deal with the Magpies this season as he commits his future to the club after a brilliant campaign.

With a look ahead to the summer transfer window, reports that Alexander Isak could be the next key man to sign a new contract on Tyneside have recently flooded social media. The Swedish international scored 25 goals in all competitions to finish the campaign as Newcastle’s top scorer.