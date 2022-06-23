FIFA today approved 26-man squads for Qatar 2022, which kicks off in November. All non-starting players will be eligible to be on the bench. Squads for major tournaments are normally limited to 23 players.

FIFA said the decision to allow 26-man squads, initially brought in to help manage the disruption to the calendar caused by Covid-19,– had been taken due to the “unique timing” of the Qatar finals, which take place in the middle of the traditional European football season.