FIFA today approved 26-man squads for Qatar 2022, which kicks off in November. All non-starting players will be eligible to be on the bench. Squads for major tournaments are normally limited to 23 players.
A number of Newcastle players are hoping to play in the tournament, including England defender Kieran Trippier. Goalkeeper Nick Pope, on Tyneside to undergo a medical ahead of a £10million move to United, also hopes to make Gareth Southgate’s squad, while striker Callum Wilson will also hope to win an international recall next season.
Switzerland’s Fabian Schar and Brazil’s Bruno Guimaraes are also working towards the mid-season tournament.
FIFA said the decision to allow 26-man squads, initially brought in to help manage the disruption to the calendar caused by Covid-19,– had been taken due to the “unique timing” of the Qatar finals, which take place in the middle of the traditional European football season.